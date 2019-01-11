Newcastle Eagles: Coach Fab Flournoy excited as club opens new arena

New York-born Fab Flournoy won a bronze medal with England in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and was made an MBE in 2017

BBL Championship - Newcastle Eagles v Plymouth Raiders Friday 11 January, 19:30 - BBC website, app and connected TV

Newcastle Eagles player-coach Fab Flournoy says the opening of the club's new 2,800-seat arena is "the biggest moment in the history of the club".

The Eagles' first BBL Championship game in their new home is against Plymouth Raiders and is the first game to be shown on the BBC website this season.

"I've been at the club for 18 years and we always talked about getting our own facility," said Flournoy, 45.

"Everyone's excited, not just the team. The club, our fans and the community."

The Eagles are the most successful team in British basketball, having won 25 BBL trophies in the last 15 years.

The new Eagles Community Arena, which has cost an estimated £7m, has been built with the help of a local enterprise grant.

"It's a huge occasion - we have a new date to put on the calendar now," Flournoy told BBC Sport. "It will always be a date to remember. It's the biggest moment in the history of the club."

The BBC will live stream regular BBL Championship games, in addition to the BBL and WBBL Cup finals later this month, the Trophy finals in March and the Play-off finals in May.