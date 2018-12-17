Indiana Pacers: Kelly Krauskopf named NBA's first female assistant general manager

Kelly Krauskopf had been president and general manager of the WNBA's Indiana Fever for 17 years

Kelly Krauskopf has become the first female assistant general manager of an NBA team.

The ex-president of women's team Indiana Fever has been recruited by Eastern Conference's Indiana Pacers.

Krauskopf has previously worked with USA women's basketball and was part of the selection process for three gold-medal winning Olympic teams.

"My experience has shown me building winning teams and elite level culture is not based on gender," she said.

"The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organisation filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary."

Krauskopf will help assist president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan in the day-to-day running of the Pacers.