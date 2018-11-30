Steph Curry: Golden State Warriors star helps young girl wear his trainers

Steph Curry with one of his two daughers, who is also called Riley

NBA superstar Steph Curry has come to the aid of a young fan who couldn't find a pair of his basketball trainers in a girls' size.

Nine-year-old Riley wrote to the Golden State Warriors player as she was "disappointed" there were no 'Curry 5' for sale under the girls section of the Under Armour website, but they were available for boys.

"I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp," said Riley in a post from her dad shared on social media. "I hope you can change this."

Three-time NBA champion and father-of-three Curry is an advocate of women's rights.

In August, he wrote an impassioned essay entitled 'This Is Personal' about women's equality and inclusion, making clear his determination to "close the opportunity and pay gap", explaining how his two daughters meant he was "feeling more driven than ever to help out women who are working toward progress".

So he was never going to let Riley's request go unanswered.

In a letter back to Riley on Twitter, the 30-year-old said he had spent the last two days talking to the sportswear company to fix the issue.

"Unfortunately we have labelled smaller sizes as 'boys' on the website," Curry said. "We are correcting this now. I want to make sure you can wear my kicks proudly."

Sure enough the shoes are now available to girls and Curry even promised to send the trainers to Riley and invited her to a Warriors game on International Women's Day on 8 March 2019.

Riley's dad Chris Morrison responded to Curry's tweet, saying: "Thank you Stephen Curry you just made one little girl so happy."