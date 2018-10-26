LeBron James hits a triple-double in first home Los Angeles Lakers win

The Lakers had lost their opening two games at the Staples Center

LeBron James had a triple-double in his first home win for Los Angeles Lakers as they made a late surge to beat Denver Nuggets 121-114.

James hit a game-high 28 points to go with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers trailed by eight points inside the last six minutes against the previously unbeaten Nuggets but went on a 19-4 run to take control of the game.

Kyle Kuzma scored 22 points, with JaVale McGee adding 21, while Nikola Jokic had 24 for Denver.

A triple-double means a player has recorded a double-digit number in three of five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

It was the 74th of James' career and his first since joining the Lakers in the summer, having recorded his first win for his new team on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, James' former team, Cleveland Cavaliers, lost their fifth straight game at the start of the season with a 110-103 defeat to Detroit Pistions.

Oklahoma City Thunder also remain winless after being beaten 101-95 by Boston Celtics, while Portland Trail Blazers claimed a 128-114 victory over Orlando Magic.