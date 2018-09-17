Dwyane Wade: Miami Heat legend to return for 16th NBA season

12-time NBA All Star Wade announced the news in a 10-minute video released on Sunday

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is set to return to Miami Heat for a 16th and final season.

The shooting guard, who is the Heat's career leader in points, assists, steals and games played, confirmed the news in a 10-minute video.

"I feel it's right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season," said American Wade, 36.

"I've given this game everything that I have. I'm going to give it for one last season."

Wade spent the 2016-17 season playing in his hometown of Chicago for the Bulls, before joining former Miami team-mate LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In February, Wade was traded back to Miami, who narrowly missed out on a place in the NBA play-offs after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Wade is expected to sign a $2.4m (£1.84m) deal for the 2018-19 season later this week.

Heat's first game of the regular season is at the Orlando Magic on 17 October.