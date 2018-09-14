BBC Sport - Steph Curry: Athletes have an opportunity to speak for those who can't

Influential athletes can speak for those who can't - Curry

NBA superstar Steph Curry talks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan about how he and other influential athletes are standing up for their beliefs. In a wide-ranging interview, they discuss Serena Williams' behaviour at the US Open, his decision to not visit the White House, NFL players taking a knee and the upcoming Ryder Cup.

READ MORE: Curry on Trump, Serena & Kaepernick

