Steph Curry: Athletes have an opportunity to speak for those who can't
Influential athletes can speak for those who can't - Curry
- From the section Basketball
NBA superstar Steph Curry talks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan about how he and other influential athletes are standing up for their beliefs. In a wide-ranging interview, they discuss Serena Williams' behaviour at the US Open, his decision to not visit the White House, NFL players taking a knee and the upcoming Ryder Cup.
