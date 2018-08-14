Carmelo Anthony: Houston Rockets sign 10-time NBA All Star

Carmelo Anthony in action for Oklahoma City Thunder
Anthony (left) scored a career-low average of 16.2 points per game with Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

Ten-time NBA All Star Carmelo Anthony has signed for Houston Rockets after agreeing a reported $2.4m (£1.88m) deal with the franchise.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after scoring a career-low average of 16.2 points per game with Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

He was traded to Atlanta last month but the Hawks then released him.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist is USA Basketball's all-time leading Olympic scorer.

And he is one of just three players still playing who can boast career game averages of at least 24 points, six rebounds and three assists - Kevin Durant and LeBron James are the others.

Houston narrowly missed out on last season's NBA finals, losing the Western Conference finals 4-3 to eventual champions Golden State Warriors.

