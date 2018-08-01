BBC Sport - Matthew Marsh: English 16-year-old joins Barcelona's basketball team
Barcelona's latest British signing
BBC Sport meets Matthew Marsh, the 6ft 11in 16-year-old who has just been signed by one of Europe's top basketball teams.
Marsh will move to FC Barcelona - the basketball team run alongside the world-famous football club - after impressing while playing for England in a tournament in Copenhagen.
At the age of 15 he moved 250 miles from Penryn in Cornwall to Reading to help develop his career.
