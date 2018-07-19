Philippines v Australia basketball: 13 players suspended after on-court brawl

The game was stopped when the Philippines were left with just one player on court

The International Basketball Federation (Fiba) has suspended 13 players after an on-court brawl during a World Cup qualifying tie between the Philippines and Australia earlier this month.

Ten Philippine players have been banned for 35 games between them, while three Australians will miss a sum of nine.

Both sides' national federations have been charged, with the Philippines fined 250,000 Swiss francs (£191,703).

Australia have been fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£76,681).

In addition to the player bans, the Philippines have been ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors, and head coach Vincent 'Chot' Reyes has been suspended for one game and fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,668).

Fiba has also removed the game's referees from its Elite Programme, and they will not officiate at any Fiba-sanctioned competitions for a period of up to one year.

The fight broke out on 2 July, in the third quarter of Australia's 89-53 win at the 55,000-capacity Philippine Arena in Manila.

Thirteen players were ejected from the game, and it had to be later stopped after the Philippines were left with just one player on court.

Suspensions in full

Philippines:

Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright (one game each)

Terence Romeo, Jayson Castro William, Andray Blatche and Jeth Rosario (three games each)

Roger Pogoy, Carl Cruz and Jio Jalalon (five games each)

Calvin Abueva (six games)

Assistant Coach Joseph Uichico (three games)

Head Coach Vincent 'Chot' Reyes (one game)

Australia:

Chris Goulding (one game)

Thon Maker (three games)

Daniel Kickert (five games)