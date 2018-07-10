LeBron James: LA Lakers officially sign three-time NBA champion

LeBron James has played in eight consecutive NBA finals

LeBron James has officially joined LA Lakers in a four-year deal worth $154m (£116m), with Magic Johnson calling it a "huge step" for the team.

James, 33, was a free agent after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time NBA champion with Cleveland and Miami Heat joins a team that last made the play-offs in 2013.

"This is a historic moment," said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. "It serves as the ultimate validation for what we are building here."

President of basketball operations and former player Johnson called James the "best player in the world".

"It's a huge step closer to returning the Lakers to the play-offs and to the NBA Finals," added Johnson.