GB basketball players release statement attacking sport's leaders

Members of GB's basketball team read a statement at a news conference following their exit from World Cup qualifiying

GB basketball players have accused the sport's leaders of "setting national team shirts on fire" following their World Cup qualifying defeat by Israel.

They issued a statement just minutes after Monday's loss ended their hopes of reaching next year's tournament.

And they cited reports of infighting between British Basketball and the home nations' governing bodies as having undermined their efforts.

"Now the games are over, we will not be silent again," said a team statement.

Scotland and Great Britain captain Kieron Achara added: "Negative press is not a great thing for the team or for the country. But we felt during this camp how deflating it can be when you're trying to find a way to compete and there's these battles happening away on the fringes.

"Because of that negativity, we feel that action need to be taken at this time."

UK Sport, which oversees funding for elite competitors, does not fund basketball because of a lack of medal-winning potential, although grassroots funding body Sport England is providing £4.73m over four years from 2017 to 2021.

British Basketball said in February that it needed to find £1m urgently to fund its eight teams - made up of men's, women's and age-group sides - or consider scrapping the programme, which would have led to a suspension by the International Basketball Federation, the sport's world governing body, for failing to fulfil their fixtures.

In May, sports minister Tracey Crouch approved a one-off funding package worth £500,000.

However, reports have suggested basketball's funding has been put at risk due to alleged infighting between British Basketball and the home nations.

"Instead of working together to resolve the issues, you are dumping on those who have given so much for their sport and their country," the statement continued.

And citing the "disappointment and frustration" of the news emerging while they were preparing for key, it added: "Some of the leaders of our game have shown no understanding of what we are trying to achieve and no respect for our commitment n playing for our country."

In a statement on Saturday, Basketball England said it was "confident" a "sustainable and long-term solution" would be reached.