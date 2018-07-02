BBC Sport - LeBron James: New LA Lakers star's top plays from last season

LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season

Watch LeBron James' best plays from last season as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to his eighth-straight NBA finals. The 33-year-old has now joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year deal worth $154m (£116m).

Read more: Three-time NBA champion James signs for Lakers

Available to UK users only,

Top videos

Video

LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe

  • From the section Tennis
Video

From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Video

Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired