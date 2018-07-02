BBC Sport - LeBron James: New LA Lakers star's top plays from last season
LeBron James' best plays from 2017 NBA season
- From the section Basketball
Watch LeBron James' best plays from last season as he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to his eighth-straight NBA finals. The 33-year-old has now joined the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year deal worth $154m (£116m).
Read more: Three-time NBA champion James signs for Lakers
