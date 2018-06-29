Great Britain beat Estonia 74-65 in World Cup qualifier

Dan Clark finished with seven rebounds and scored 20 points

Great Britain's men kept alive their hopes of reaching the second phase of World Cup qualifying with a 74-65 win over Estonia in Glasgow.

Dan Clark scored 20 points and Gabe Olaseni 16 as they clinched victory with a 20-12 fourth-quarter surge.

GB lost their first four games of Group H and needed two wins to stand a chance of a place in the second phase.

They will qualify by winning their last game against Israel on Monday, providing Estonia do not win in Greece.

Group leaders Greece are unbeaten in five games.

Group H Played Won Lost Points Points Difference Greece 5 5 0 10 59 Israel 5 2 3 7 -28 Estonia 5 2 3 7 -22 Great Britain 5 1 4 6 -9

Mo Soluade, the 22-year-old debutant, hit a pair of three-pointers to give GB the lead for the first time at 14-11.

But they spent most of a disjointed first half trailing - although never by more than six points - and were 39-34 down at the break

Two three-pointers from Clark and another from Justin Robinson - back in the team for the first time since 2013 - took Britain ahead thanks to an 11-3 start to the second half, but that advantage was just 54-53 by the end of the third quarter.

The start of the fourth quarter - which featured three-pointers from Gareth Murray and Soluade as GB prevented Estonia from scoring for five minutes - proved decisive as they opened up a 64-53 lead.

Britain's defence then took command as they closed out the game.

GB coach Alberto Lorenzo: "We played two matches in one. In the first half we felt a bit nervous; we didn't play our style.

"The second half was another game. We played defence and showed our intensity and that brought us to the final win."

GB captain Kieron Achara: "A few months ago we didn't even know if we would be on this court - so first and foremost I'd like to thank the government for bailing us out and giving us a chance to show everyone what we're capable of.

"We need to get more consistent in eradicating those little mistakes and I'm very proud of the guys tonight for making sure we found a way to win when we had to."