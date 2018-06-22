NBA draft: Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton as first overall pick

Deandre Ayton was chosen by Phoenix, who had the overall number one pick for the first time in their history

Phoenix Suns have selected 7ft 1in centre Deandre Ayton as the first pick in the NBA draft.

The 19-year-old from the Bahamas joins the Suns, who had the worst record in the league last season, from the University of Arizona.

Marvin Bagley III, a 6ft 11in centre, was selected second by Sacramento Kings.

Slovenia's Luka Doncic was picked third overall by Atlanta Hawks, but then traded to Dallas Mavericks.

The drafts sees teams select the best young college players and eligible international talent.

In total 60 players were chosen over two rounds at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.