Leeds Force withdraw from British Basketball League after four years

Leeds Force
Leeds Force spent four seasons playing in the BBL

Leeds Force have withdrawn from the British Basketball League.

They finished bottom of the league in the 2017-18 season, winning just one of their 33 games and finished with a points difference of -1091.

The club said in a statement that "providing the necessary investment to maintain a competitive team on the floor has become unsustainable".

It added: "It is with a heavy heart this move sees the end of professional basketball in West Yorkshire."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex
Child running with rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired