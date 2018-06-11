Leeds Force withdraw from British Basketball League after four years
Leeds Force have withdrawn from the British Basketball League.
They finished bottom of the league in the 2017-18 season, winning just one of their 33 games and finished with a points difference of -1091.
The club said in a statement that "providing the necessary investment to maintain a competitive team on the floor has become unsustainable".
It added: "It is with a heavy heart this move sees the end of professional basketball in West Yorkshire."