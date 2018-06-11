Leeds Force withdraw from British Basketball League after four years

Leeds Force spent four seasons playing in the BBL

Leeds Force have withdrawn from the British Basketball League.

They finished bottom of the league in the 2017-18 season, winning just one of their 33 games and finished with a points difference of -1091.

The club said in a statement that "providing the necessary investment to maintain a competitive team on the floor has become unsustainable".

It added: "It is with a heavy heart this move sees the end of professional basketball in West Yorkshire."