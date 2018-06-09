BBC Sport - NBA finals highlights: Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to win title
Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title
- From the section Basketball
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to earn their third NBA title in four seasons with a comprehensive 4-0 series win.
MATCH REPORT:Warriors brush aside Cavs to clinch NBA title
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired