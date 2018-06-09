BBC Sport - NBA finals highlights: Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to win title

Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 to earn their third NBA title in four seasons with a comprehensive 4-0 series win.

MATCH REPORT:Warriors brush aside Cavs to clinch NBA title

