BBC Sport - NBA finals: LeBron James's off the board dunk can't save Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers

LeBron James produces a moment of magic in the NBA finals with an off-the-backboard dunk, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lose to a Kevin Durant-inspired Golden State Warriors, who take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE :Golden State beat Cleveland to move one game from NBA title

