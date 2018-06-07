BBC Sport - NBA finals: LeBron James's off the board dunk can't save Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron's brilliant off-the-board dunk can't save Cavaliers
- From the section Basketball
LeBron James produces a moment of magic in the NBA finals with an off-the-backboard dunk, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lose to a Kevin Durant-inspired Golden State Warriors, who take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
