BBC Sport - Steph Curry sets NBA finals record with nine three-pointers

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry makes a record nine three-pointers in the NBA finals as his team take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

READ MORE: Curry sets record as Golden State take 2-0 lead

WATCH MORE: How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

