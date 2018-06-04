BBC Sport - Steph Curry sets NBA finals record with nine three-pointers
Curry sets NBA finals 3-pointer record
- From the section Basketball
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry makes a record nine three-pointers in the NBA finals as his team take a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
READ MORE: Curry sets record as Golden State take 2-0 lead
WATCH MORE: How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired