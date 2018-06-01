BBC Sport - 'He didn't know the score' - Cleveland Cavaliers player JR Smith runs down clock instead of shooting for win
'He didn't know the score' - Why didn't Cavs star shoot?
- From the section Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Golden State Warriors 124-114 in overtime after Cavs player JR Smith inexplicably failed to shoot at the end of regular time.
WATCH MORE: How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired