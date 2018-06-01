US Women's Open: England's Mel Reid three off the lead in Alabama

Mel Reid is the world 170

First round leaderboard -5 Jutanugarn (Tha), Lee (Kor), Smith (Aus); -3 Wie (US), Kang (US), Grant (Swe); -2 Gillman (US), Sobron (Spa), Reid (Eng), Tavatanakit (Tha), Kim (Kor), Oh (Aus), Park (Kor), Kim (Kor), Korda (US), Kim (Kor), Sagstrom (Swe), Pedersen (Den) Selected others: -1 Ko (NZ); E Walker (Eng), Shadoff (Eng), Hall (Eng); +2 Hull (Eng), Matthew (Sco)

England's Mel Reid is three shots off the lead after the first round of the US Women's Open in Alabama.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn is tied for the lead with South Korea's Jeongeun Lee and Australia's Sarah Jane Smith after they carded a five-under par 67.

Reid carded six birdies in her round of 70 to sit at two under in a large group including South Korea's world number one Inbee Park.

The tournament at Shoal Creek is the second major of the year.

American's Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang are at three under, alongside Swedish amateur Linn Grant.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, mixed two double bogeys with four birdies in a round of 76 to sit in joint 96th on four over.

England's Sophie Walker is at level par, alongside compatriots Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, with Charley Hull at two over tied with Scotland's Catriona Matthew.