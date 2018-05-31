BBC Sport - King James & Chef Curry: How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

Radio 1Xtra's Reece Parkinson talks us through how the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors made the NBA finals for the fourth straight season - upsetting Drake along the way.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH: Warriors beat Rockets to win Western Conference title

WATCH: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

