BBC Sport - NBA: Golden State Warriors beat Houston Rockets to win Western Conference title

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

The Golden State Warriors produce a second half comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in game seven of their Western Conference final and will meet LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals for the fourth-straight season.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: LeBron James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Top videos

Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired