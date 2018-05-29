BBC Sport - NBA: Golden State Warriors beat Houston Rockets to win Western Conference title
Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title
- From the section Basketball
The Golden State Warriors produce a second half comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in game seven of their Western Conference final and will meet LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals for the fourth-straight season.
