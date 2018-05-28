BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James inspires Cleveland to Eastern Conference title

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Cleveland's LeBron James scores 35 points as the Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 87-79 in the deciding game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference finals, booking him a spot in his eighth straight NBA finals.

READ MORE: LeBron James leads Cleveland Cavaliers to finals with victory over Boston Celtics

Available to UK users only.

