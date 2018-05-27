NBA: Golden State Warriors rout Houston Rockets to force series decider

Klay Thompson scored 35 points as Golden State rallied

Golden State Warriors came back from a 17-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 115-86.

The defending champions' win tied their NBA Western Conference final series at 3-3, forcing a decisive game seven at Houston on Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 35 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 and Kevin Durant added 23 as the Warriors rallied.

They are aiming for a fourth successive NBA finals appearance, while Houston last made the finals in 1995.

Houston's James Harden had dominated the early stages as they marched to a 39-22 lead after the first period, and he finished with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

But Golden State's defence finally got to grips with the Most Valuable Player candidate, limiting him to only 10 points in a second half in which the Warriors outscored the Rockets 64-25.

Harden, though, said his side remains confident of sealing the series.

"We know what we have to do. We're still confident. We're a confident group. We've just got one chance," he said.

Thompson insisted the Warriors remain equally focused, adding: "If we take the same focus and execute the game plan like we should, I have all the confidence in the world in this team."

The winners will meet either Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the NBA finals. Their Eastern Conference final is also tied at 3-3 with the decider played on Sunday.