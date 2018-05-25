Golden State Warriors on brink of NBA elimination with loss to Houston Rockets

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry (right) scored 22 points for the Warriors but was on the losing side again

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors are on the brink of missing out on the NBA Finals following a 98-94 defeat by the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets, who led the league with 65 regular-season wins from 82 games, now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference series.

However, despite losing, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said: "I feel great about where we are right now.

"That may sound crazy but I feel it. I know what I'm seeing out there."

The Rockets have not reached the Finals since they managed it on successive occasions in in 1994 and 1995.

James Harden, their key player, said: "For us nothing changes.

"We take it game by game, position by position, try to compete our butts off and give ourselves the best chance."

Golden State host game six on Saturday.

The winner of the series will face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals starting on 31 May. The Celtics currently lead the Cavaliers 3-2 in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs and the Warriors have met in each of the three previous NBA Finals, with Golden State winning twice.