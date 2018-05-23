BBC Sport - NBA: James Harden dunk leaves commentator lost for words
'Oh! Oh! Oh!' - Commentator lost for words after Harden dunk
- From the section Basketball
James Harden's emphatic dunk leaves commentator Chris Webber lost for words as the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 95-92, tying the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference final at 2-2.
Available to UK users only.
