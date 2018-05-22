BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James breaks record in 44-point display against Boston Celtics

James breaks record in win over Celtics

LeBron James scores 44 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics as they tie the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final at 2-2.

It was James' sixth 40-point game of the 2018 play-offs as he registered his 2,357th post-season field goal to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record that has stood since 1989.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

James breaks record in win over Celtics

Video

World Cup countdown: Marco Tardelli's screaming celebration - 1982

Video

'I want to be like Mo Salah'

  • From the section News
Video

Manchester 'miracle lad' vows to play rugby

  • From the section News
Video

'When you go down on that Glasgow pitch, you just burn up'

Video

Gustard has 'a lot to thank Eddie Jones for'

Video

Ji's sensational double & other great WSL goals

Video

'England recall is like another debut'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Red Star Belgrade bus catches fire during title parade

Video

'Madrid experience important, but it's not everything'

Video

World Cup countdown: Beckham's red card v Argentina - 1998

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Young boy playing rugby

Rugbytots St.Austell
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired