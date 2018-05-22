BBC Sport - NBA: LeBron James breaks record in 44-point display against Boston Celtics
James breaks record in win over Celtics
- From the section Basketball
LeBron James scores 44 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 111-102 win over the Boston Celtics as they tie the best-of-seven Eastern Conference final at 2-2.
It was James' sixth 40-point game of the 2018 play-offs as he registered his 2,357th post-season field goal to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record that has stood since 1989.
