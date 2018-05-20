BBC Sport - BBL Play-off final: Leicester Riders 81-60 London Lions
Five great plays: Leicester Riders win BBL Play-offs
- From the section Basketball
Watch five great plays as Leicester Riders beat London Lions 81-60 to win the BBL Play-off title at the O2 Arena in London.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester Riders 81-60 London Lions
MATCH REPORT: Sevenoaks Suns retain WBBL title
