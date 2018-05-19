BBC Sport - BBL: How well does London Lion's Brandon Peel know his head coach?
How well does London Lions' star know his head coach?
- From the section Basketball
How well does London Lion's Brandon Peel know his head coach Vince Macauley, as they prepare for the play-off final on Sunday against Leicester Riders.
READ MORE: London Lions threaten Leicester Riders treble
Watch the BBL Play-off final on Sunday 20th May from 4pm on the BBC Sport website
The WBBL final between the Sevenoaks Suns and Leicester Riders is also live at 12:30-14:30 BST on Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
