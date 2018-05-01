Glasgow Rocks' Gareth Murray hopes Scotland's Gold Coast Games boosts domestic basketball

Team Scotland's basketball players made the semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games

Gareth Murray hopes Scotland's Commonwealth Games performance will promote growth in the sport domestically.

While they missed out on a bronze medal, the underdogs surprised fans when they became one of the most inspirational stories surrounding Team Scotland.

The Scots beat England, Cameroon and India in the group stages at the Gold Coast, before overcoming Nigeria to line up against hosts Australia, ranked 10th in the world.

It was in the last four their dream journey at the Games faltered as they were swept aside 103-46.

They rallied but it was New Zealand who prevailed with a 79-69 victory to take place third.

"Some people thought it was unexpected for us to go so far," Murray, 33, told BBC Scotland.

"But for us it was something we've been working towards the last few years, so to come out and be successful and win games was really good.

"Topping our group was one of our goals. England was a big match for us as we play against these guys weekly, so there was a sense of pride and we had to win that game.

"The bronze medal match was always going to be tough, but to get there in the first place is a great accomplishment for Scottish basketball. We showed what type of talent and what kind of team we are."

From sunny Queensland it was straight back to league business for Murray and his Glasgow Rocks team-mates, with three British Basketball League games left to ensure Rocks' place in the play-off finals.

But that excitement from the Games was still going back home, demonstrated when around 4,000 fans showed up for the homecoming game against Newcastle Eagles at the Emirates Arena.

"Coming back home everyone was really proud of us and showed us that," explained Murray.

"It gave us a little edge, it spurred us on a little bit coming back after playing so well in Australia."

Scotland and Glasgow Rocks players Murray and Kieron Achara (left) also compete for Great Britain

This year was the first time since the 2006 Melbourne Games that Scotland were able to compete on the world stage as an individual nation, something he believes was well overdue.

"Playing under GB does put Scotland to the side," said the player from Arbroath.

"But we have a lot of talent and young guys coming through and getting experience of Commonwealth Games and these big tournaments will help us in the future."

Basketball Scotland also say it is a "hugely exciting" time for the sport.

"Being the first Scottish team sport to reach a medal match was a testament to the players and support staff involved," said their chief operating officer, Kevin Pringle.

"The sport continues to grow around the country largely thanks to the dedication of great people in the clubs."

While players have to wait a little longer to pull on their Scotland jerseys, Murray and Great Britain and Rocks captain Keiron Achara are in contention to feature for the British team against Estonia on 29 June and Israel on 2 July, with both games at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

"Hopefully we've showed them the way to go and it's possible to play on the big stage and that basketball has a future in Scotland and the UK," said Murray.

"There's plenty of kids coming to play basketball through our legacy and the community projects we do, so hopefully they'll see us as inspiration and keep coming to watch as the clubs will start to grow and there will be more interest in basketball."

Caledonia Pride will play Leicester in the WBBL play-offs

While the Scotland women's team did not qualify for the Gold Coast Games, Murray says having the Caledonia Pride franchise based in Edinburgh is also helping the game.

"They've come a long way in a such a short time," he said in relation to Pride reaching the Women's British Basketball League play-offs in only their second year.

"Good to show any kind of basketball - men's and women's - it's just unfortunate they didn't get to go to the Commonwealth Games, but I think they would have done well if they had been given the opportunity.

"They've got somewhere for the kids to come up and give young girls something to look up to and hopefully they will keep building in the future."

Glasgow visit Surrey Scorchers in their BBL play-off quarter-final first leg on Friday, with the return on Sunday - the same day as Caledonia Pride take on hosts Leicester in their WBBL play-off last-eight tie.

With Pride based in Edinburgh and the Rocks in Glasgow, Murray admits they do not catch much of each others games, something which could be rectified should both make finals day at the O2 in London in May.

"For us both to get into the finals, that would be amazing for Scottish basketball," he added.