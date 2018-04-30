BBC Sport - NBA: Darius Miller scores with outrageous full-court shot
Pelicans' Miller scores with outrageous full-court shot
- From the section Basketball
New Orleans' Darius Miller scores an outrageous full-court three-pointer in the Pelicans' 123-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors in game one of their NBA Western Conference semi-final.
