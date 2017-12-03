BBC Sport - Towson snatch thrilling triumph as future NBA stars battle in Belfast

Towson triumph as future NBA stars battle in Belfast

Towson University's head coach Pat Skerry describes the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic as a "tremendous success" after his team snatch a dramatic final triumph.

Mike Morsell's basket with less than three seconds remaining clinched Towson's 56-55 win over Manhattan College.

Over 9,000 spectators attended the two-day tournament in the first time an NCAA basketball tournament has been held in Europe.

