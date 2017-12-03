BBC Sport - Towson snatch thrilling triumph as future NBA stars battle in Belfast
Towson triumph as future NBA stars battle in Belfast
- From the section Basketball
Towson University's head coach Pat Skerry describes the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic as a "tremendous success" after his team snatch a dramatic final triumph.
Mike Morsell's basket with less than three seconds remaining clinched Towson's 56-55 win over Manhattan College.
Over 9,000 spectators attended the two-day tournament in the first time an NCAA basketball tournament has been held in Europe.
