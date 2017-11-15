Eurobasket 2019 qualifying: Great Britain beaten by Greece

By Rob Dugdale

BBC Sport

Great Britain's Temi Fagbenle (blue) scored 14 points in the first half

Great Britain women lost their second Eurobasket qualifying tie, 61-59 to group top seeds Greece in Kozani.

In a game in which neither side shot well, GB could have forced overtime or even won, but ran out of time with just 2.5 seconds to shoot.

Johannah Leedham-Warner led the late GB charge with 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Temi Fagbenle, who paced their early scoring, added 16.

GB's next two qualifiers - away to Portugal and Israel - come in February.

GB were in the game all the way through, leading for most of the first quarter before Greece tied at 13-13 on the buzzer.

With both teams shooting poorly from distance, GB put the ball inside to Azania Stewart and Fagbenle, the latter responding with 12 first-half points as the visitors trailed 30-26 at the interval.

Although Greece had their first 10-point lead in the third quarter, they were still vulnerable when Leedham-Warner threatened to take over in the last six minutes of the game.

When Greece's last possession came to nothing, GB managed to get the ball into Leedham-Warner's hands in the two and a half seconds available, but their top scorer was unable to generate an open shot before the buzzer sounded.

