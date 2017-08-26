Warsaw tournament: Great Britain beat Israel 85-64 to win tournament

Dan Clark (centre) finished with his highest score in a 10-year international career for GB

Great Britain finished their Eurobasket preparations by beating Israel 85-64 to win the Warsaw tournament.

Dan Clark hit six three-pointers in his 25 points, his highest score for GB in a 10-year international career.

GB led by 18 points - the margin they needed to win the tournament - with four minutes left and remained strong.

But they will be without forward Carl Wheatle for Eurobasket, which starts on 31 August, after a scan revealed he has a knee ligament injury.

Wheatle, who has impressed in his first summer with the seniors aged 19, is expected to be out for a month. GB are yet to name who will replace him.

Inspired to try basketball? Find out how to get into basketball with our special guide.

GB started well against Israel, who have beaten them twice this summer and lost only one of their nine warm-up matches.

Capitalising on their opponents' poor shooting, they led 45-30 at half-time, with Clark hitting four threes in his 15 points.

In the third quarter, two more threes from Clark, either side of one from Andrew Lawrence, brought a 19-point lead.

Andrew Lawrence was a threat for GB

Midway through the final quarter, GB compiled a crucial 11-0 scoring run to lead by 22 points, four more than they needed to prevent the hosts from winning the tournament.

With Israel still shooting poorly from the floor, GB almost coasted through the last four minutes to secure only the third win of their summer programme.

Gabriel Olaseni notches another two points for GB

Captain Kieron Achara told BBC Sport: "It's all clicked at the right time - we're playing some good basketball.

"It's a great win for us - it gives us a real positive feel coming into Eurobasket."

Achara said Clark was "outstanding", adding: "He just shot the living daylights out of the ball.

"It's going to need more than just Dan at Eurobasket but you know that when Dan's shooting the ball like that we're always going to be in games."