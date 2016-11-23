Eurobasket 2017: GB finish unsuccessful qualifying campaign with win

Chantelle Handy
Handy hit seven of her eight three-point attempts in her 31-point display

Great Britain women finished their Eurobasket 2017 qualifying campaign with a 97-55 victory over Albania.

GB were playing for pride after defeat by Italy on Saturday ended their chances of reaching the finals.

However, they ensured they finished on a high with a dominant performance led by Chantelle Handy.

The 29-year-old Olympian scored 31 points while Ella Clark (16) and Rachael Vanderwal (15) were also among the high scorers.

