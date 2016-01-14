Orlando Magic must 'make a stand' against Toronto in London NBA tie
- From the section Basketball
The Orlando Magic must "make a stand" in Thursday night's NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at London's O2 Arena if they want to enhance their hopes of reaching the post-season, says centre Nikola Vucevic.
The Magic have lost five of their last six games to leave them in the Eastern Conference's final play-off spot.
"We have to wake up," said Vucevic. "If we don't it's going to be tough to make the play-offs."
Toronto lead the Atlantic Division.
The Raptors lost to Orlando in Florida in November but have won seven of their last 10 games.
This will be the sixth regular-season NBA game to be played in London and tickets have sold out.