GB games at women's EuroBasket to be shown live on the BBC

Stef Collins, who played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London

Great Britain women's games at the 2015 EuroBasket in Hungary will be shown live by the BBC in June.

The team play four group games against Russia, Latvia, Serbia and Croatia with the winners of the tournament certain of a place at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

All games will be available on the Red Button and via the BBC Sport website.

GB guard Stef Collins said: "To know everyone back home will be watching will certainly be a huge confidence boost and can really inspire us."

GB last week won two of three games at the Lyon Tournament and continue their preparations for EuroBasket with games in Bilbao later this month.

There are four places available in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the four teams that finish below the winners.

Performance chairman Roger Moreland added: "EuroBasket Women is an incredibly tough tournament and as a pathway to Rio, even more so.

"However this is our third appearance at the event and we have proven we can produce results."