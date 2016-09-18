GB men & women in World Cup and EuroBasket qualifying

Dan Clark (10) became Great Britain's top scorer of all time in September's Eurobasket finals game against Russia

Great Britain men - World Cup 2019

GB's men now need to win both their remaining qualifying games after losing narrowly to Israel and Greece in their February qualifiers.

June's double-header against Estonia and Israel in Glasgow sees GB playing their final two games of the first phase.

The 14-man squad for the two games is without regulars Andrew Lawrence and Kyle Johnson.

Newcomers Luke Nelson, Ovie Soko and Rob Gilchrist, all of whom impressed previously in the group are also missing. Three of the squad are as yet uncapped.

BBL player of the season Justin Robinson returns to the squad after five years out and Ryan Richards, who was drafted by the NBA's San Antonio Spurs in 2010, is back in the squad for the first time in seven years.

If GB finish in the top three of the group, they will face six more ties - almost certainly against Germany, Georgia and Olympic and European finalists Serbia - as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

Squad: Kieron Achara (Glasgow, age 34, 101 caps), Eric Boateng (Saint-Vallier, 32, 109), Dan Clark (San Sebastian-SPA, 29, 95), Gareth Murray (Glasgow, 33, 50), Teddy Okereafor (Kymis-GRE, 25, 32), Gabe Olaseni (Fuenlabrada-SPA, 26, 25), Tarik Phillip, (Logrono-SPA, 24, 4), Will Saunders (Caceres-SPA, 27, 18), Carl Wheatle (Biella-ITA, 20, 8), Ryan Richards (Vienna-AUT, 27, 8), Justin Robinson (London, 30, 34), Morayo Soluade (Malaga-SPA, 22, 0), Josh Steel (Duquesne Uni-US, 21, 0), Akwasi Yeboah (Stony Brook College-US, 21, 0).

Fixtures (all times BST)

Friday, 29 June 2018: Great Britain v Estonia (Glasgow, 19:30)

Monday, 2 July 2018: Great Britain v Israel (Glasgow, 19:30)

Results

Sunday, 25 February 2018: Greece 75-70 Great Britain (Heraklion)

Friday, 23 February 2018: Israel 82-75 Great Britain (Tel-Aviv)

Monday, 27 November 2017: Estonia 73-70 Great Britain (Tallinn)

Friday, 24 November 2017: Great Britain 92-95 Greece (OT) (Leicester)

Standings

Group H P W L F A Diff Pts Greece 4 4 0 339 298 41 8 Israel 4 2 2 293 303 -10 6 Estonia 4 2 2 294 307 -13 6 Great Britain 4 0 4 307 325 -18 4

Great Britain Women - EuroBasket 2019

Coach Jose Maria Buceta was appointed as Great Britain head coach in 2015

Great Britain's women sit joint top of their EuroBasket 2019 qualifying group at the half-way stage, after following up their victory against Portugal with a vital road win in Tel-Aviv.

GB, who failed to reach EuroBasket 2017, will complete their qualifying campaign with games against Greece and Portugal in November.

GB can make certain of winning their group if they beat Greece by three points or more in their fifth qualifying game.

Fixtures

Saturday, 17 November 2018: Great Britain v Greece (venue & time TBC)

Wednesday, 21 November 2018: Great Britain v Portugal (venue & time TBC)

Results

14 February 2018: Israel 74-76 Great Britain (Tel-Aviv)

10 February 2018: Portugal 56-64 Great Britain (Loule)

11 November 2017: Great Britain 90-87 Israel (OT) (Manchester)

15 November 2017: Greece 61-59 Great Britain (Kozani)

Standings