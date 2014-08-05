San Antonio Spurs make Becky Hammon NBA's first female coach

Hammon spent five seasons at San Antonio's women's franchise as a player

San Antonio Spurs have hired Women's NBA star Becky Hammon as assistant coach, making her the first woman to join an NBA coaching staff.

Hammon currently plays for the San Antonio Stars, the city's WNBA franchise, but plans to retire after this season.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said: "I'm confident her basketball IQ, work ethic and interpersonal skills will be a great benefit to the Spurs."

The Spurs won last season's NBA title.