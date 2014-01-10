BBC Sport - BBL Cup: Rob Paternostro revels in Leicester Riders' progress
Paternostro revels in Riders success
- From the section Basketball
Leicester Riders head coach Rob Paternostro tells BBC East Midlands Today he is enjoying seeing the progress the club have made in his six years in charge and has no intention of moving on.
Paternostro's side face Newcastle Eagles in the BBL Cup final on Sunday.
