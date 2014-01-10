BBC Sport - BBL Cup: Rob Paternostro revels in Leicester Riders' progress

Paternostro revels in Riders success

Leicester Riders head coach Rob Paternostro tells BBC East Midlands Today he is enjoying seeing the progress the club have made in his six years in charge and has no intention of moving on.

Paternostro's side face Newcastle Eagles in the BBL Cup final on Sunday.

