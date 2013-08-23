Durham Wildcats sign Dave Elderkin and Joel Madourie

Paul Elderkin and Joel Madourie

Durham Wildcats have re-signed guard Paul Elderkin for a third season in the British Basketball League.

Elderkin, 26, has been part of the Wildcats set-up throughout their rise to the BBL and has made 53 appearances in the top tier.

Wildcats have also signed former Newcastle Eagles forward Joel Madourie for the 2013-14 campaign.

"Paul and Joel both have two years of BBL experience under their belt," head coach Lee Davie said.

"That, combined with the experience Ralph [Bucci - player/assistant coach] brings, we will have a core group of players coming in with assets to help make the transition period quicker and easier."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you