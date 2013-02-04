Mike Ojo scores 40 as Plymouth Raiders beat Cheshire Phoenix

Mike Ojo

Plymouth Raiders' Mike Ojo hit a season-high 40 points as he helped his side to a 100-93 win at Cheshire Phoenix in the BBL Championship.

After a close first half, Plymouth took control in the third period as they scored eight of the last 10 points to go 82-73 ahead.

But Cheshire scored seven of the first eight points in the final quarter to ensure a thrilling finale.

The win puts fourth-placed Plymouth level with third-placed Surrey Heat.

