Great Britain end Eurobasket on a high

Great Britain fail to qualify for the second group stage of the European Championships, but end their campaign in Lithuania on a high note with a convincing 88-81 win over Poland.

Luol Deng again top-scored with 28 points and Joel Freeland added 27, including hitting all 12 of his shots.

