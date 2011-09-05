Great Britain end Eurobasket on a high
- From the section Basketball
Great Britain fail to qualify for the second group stage of the European Championships, but end their campaign in Lithuania on a high note with a convincing 88-81 win over Poland.
Luol Deng again top-scored with 28 points and Joel Freeland added 27, including hitting all 12 of his shots.
