Great Britain, coached by Drew Spencer (centre), beat Spain to qualify for their first World Baseball Classic

Baseball in Great Britain has taken a "huge step forward" with qualification for back-to-back World Baseball Classics, says GB coach Drew Spencer.

After qualifying for the WBC for the first time, Britain finished fourth in their five-team group to ensure an automatic berth for the 2026 event.

The United States' win over Colombia on Thursday sealed GB's spot.

"Punching a ticket to the next tournament was one of our main goals - mission accomplished," said Spencer.

Britain proved they belonged on the global stage in narrow defeats by USA and Mexico, although it was Monday night's historic win over Colombia which will keep them there.

They finished above Colombia by virtue of that head-to-head 7-5 victory in Phoenix, Arizona.

"One win is not our full potential," said Spencer, whose side lost 2-1 to group winners Mexico in their final match.

"We raised a few eyebrows. There were probably only 30 or 40 people who expected us to be competitive against the USA. Thankfully they were all in my dugout."

Britain suffered a record 18-8 defeat by Canada on Sunday but claimed their first WBC finals victory 24 hours later.

"Going through a very difficult loss, and being able to turn it around and come back to beat a team as talented as Colombia says everything about GB baseball. That's our culture - we don't give up," said Spencer.

"There was a really nice buzz around us after that win. Several USA players and coaches shook my hand in the hallway. There was a knowing look in how they congratulated us - we earned respect."

'This opens up a ton of possibilities'

Baseball fans in the UK are used to living life in the margins, whether it is watching live games at unsociable times or scheduling amateur fixtures around more mainstream sports.

However, it is hoped the light shone on baseball during the past week in the desert could illuminate the game for generations.

Qualification for the WBC was worth six times the annual income of the governing body in Britain, and having the guarantee of another influx in three years is hugely significant.

"This opens up a ton of possibilities for us, from funding to inspiration," said Spencer.

"This is a huge step forward - it shows anything is possible. Someone with the words Great Britain across their jersey can make their dreams come true - that's what we wanted to happen.

"We will be stronger in three years' time, although we know success is something which comes in generations.

"I imagine there are some 17-, 18-, 19-year-olds in the UK or the British Virgin Islands or wherever that will see they have a real opportunity if they work really hard. It's exciting."

The Chicago Cubs and the St Louis Cardinals will meet twice in the Major League Baseball London Series on 24 and 25 June, with both matches shown live on the BBC.

"Imagine how exciting the London Series will be this year," said Spencer.

Spencer said his squad were inspired by their fans in the UK.

"We could feel the outpouring of joy and support from all over the world and as a team that kept us going," he said.

Given how high Spencer's stock has risen in the past week, will he be around to steer Britain to the next WBC?

"I love this programme. I have been coaching in British baseball for over a decade and it is what made me," he said.

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved and I plan to be on this journey as long as I possibly can."