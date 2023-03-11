Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Trayce Thompson scored Britain's first run at the World Baseball Classic

Great Britain's debut at the World Baseball Classic began with a 6-2 defeat by defending champions the USA.

Britain went 1-0 up from Trayce Thompson's home run in the first inning before the powerful hosts took control.

Nolan Arenado's three hits and a three-run home run from Kyle Schwarber helped the US establish a 6-1 lead.

D'Shawn Knowles then scored off Anfernee Seymour's groundout in the seventh to make it 6-2 in the Pool C clash at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Reaching what is essentially the sport's world cup was a remarkable achievement in itself for the British side.

Qualification for the tournament is worth six times the annual income of the GB governing body.

The 30-man roster is a mix of global players with British or Caribbean ancestry and UK-born talent who have emigrated.

Britain next face Canada at 19:00 GMT on Sunday.