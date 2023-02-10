Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Great Britain catcher Harry Ford is the Seattle Mariners' number one prospect

Great Britain have named their squad for their first appearance at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) next month.

The 30-man roster includes Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson and catcher Harry Ford, who is the Seattle Mariners' top-ranked prospect.

Britain secured their place with victory over Spain in their final qualifying match in September.

The fifth edition of the WBC will be hosted by the USA, Japan and Taiwan from 8-21 March.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The USA won the last event in 2017.

Britain will compete in Pool C against the USA, Mexico, Colombia and Canada, with all games to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

The top two teams from each of the four pools will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The United States have selected a strong squad, featuring four Major League Baseball (MLB) most valuable player award winners in Los Angeles Angels outfielder and team captain Mike Trout, St Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw.

There are 21 All-Stars in the USA's 30-man roster, including two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso.

Japan, who won the first two editions of the WBC in 2006 and 2009, have called up Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who is one of the best hitters and best pitchers in MLB.

There are several other MLB stars including San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish set to play for Japan, who are in Pool B, with games taking place in Tokyo.

The Dominican Republic, the only other nation to have won a WBC title, have also selected a strong team, including Mariners rookie of the year Julio Rodriguez and fellow outfield stars Juan Soto and Eloy Jimenez.

They will compete in Pool D, with games taking place in Miami, Florida.

Britain are one of three teams playing in the WBC for the first time, alongside the Czech Republic and Nicaragua.

The majority of the GB squad are prospects who play in the lower levels of minor league baseball, or in independent leagues, in the USA.

Thompson, Washington Nationals infielder Lucius Fox and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut all made MLB appearances in 2022.