Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Phillies fans have not seen their team lose a home postseason game in 2022, but were washed out on Halloween night

Persistent rain in Philadelphia forced the postponement of game three of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

As fans waited in the rain at Citizens Bank Park, it was eventually called off just over an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Monday evening.

The best-of-seven series is level at 1-1 after the first two games in Houston.

The series schedule will be pushed back by a day, with game three now on Tuesday and game four on Wednesday.

Game five, also in Philadelphia, now moves to Thursday - originally scheduled as a travel day - while if a sixth and seventh game are required, they will take place in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

"It affects both teams," said Astros manager Dusty Baker. "You can't control the weather, you just deal with it."

The postponement does allow Baker and opposite number Rob Thomson to rethink their starting pitching strategy.

The Phillies had lined up Noah Syndergaard to start on Monday but will instead go with Ranger Suarez in the rescheduled game three on Tuesday - with their ace Aaron Nola, who started on Friday, now able to start game four on full rest.