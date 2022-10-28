Last updated on .From the section Baseball

JT Realmuto's 10th-inning shot was the Philadelphia Phillies' first extra-innings home run in a World Series game

The Philadelphia Phillies overcame an early 5-0 deficit to and beat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the best-of-seven World Series.

Kyle Tucker smashed two home runs to put hosts Houston in control after three innings at Minute Maid Park.

But Philadelphia rallied in the fourth to make it 5-3 and JT Realmuto's two-RBI double tied it at 5-5 in the fifth.

Extra innings were needed but catcher Realmuto homered in the 10th and the Phillies clung on for a nervy victory.

Game two of the best-of-seven World Series takes place on Saturday evening at the same venue.

It was all going Houston's way when Tucker twice lifted Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola over the right-field fence, with a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run shot in the third for a 5-0 lead.

At that stage, Astros starter Justin Verlander had not allowed a hit, but the Phillies' bats woke up in the fourth as Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm drove in runs to reduce the deficit to two before Realmuto levelled.

Indeed, the Astros were glad to still be level at the seventh-inning stretch after Castellanos struck out with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Houston's Jose Altuve stole second base but was left stranded when Castellanos' superb diving catch took the game to extra innings.

Realmuto, who was also hit in the face mask by a foul tip while catching, led off the 10th with a home run to right field off reliever Luis Garcia, but there was more drama in the bottom of the inning.

Alex Bregman smacked a double into the scoreboard in left field, Yuli Gurriel walked, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.

With the Astros down to their last out, pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz was hit by a pitch which would have loaded the bases had not the umpire ruled that he leaned into it - and Diaz then grounded out as the Phillies triumphed.

Right fielder Kyle Tucker' (centre) two home runs handed Houston an early 5-0 lead, but his side have now failed to win the opening game of any of their five World Series appearances