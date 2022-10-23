Last updated on .From the section Baseball

The Phillies were trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning before Bryce Harper's two-run homer made it 4-3 to the hosts

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached their first World Series since 2009 after beating the San Diego Padres to take the National League title.

The Phillies beat the Padres 4-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday to seal a 4-1 win in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

They will meet either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees, who are currently contesting the American League Championship Series.

The World Series begins on Friday.

