Judge was congratulated by his team-mates as he reached the home plate at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has set a new American League record with his 62nd home run of the season.

The outfielder, 30, passed the 61-year-old single-season mark set by another Yankee, Roger Maris, in the first inning away to the Texas Rangers.

Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants has the overall MLB record of 73, set in 2001 in the National League.

"It's a big relief," said Judge, who claimed the record with one regular season game remaining.

"Everybody can finally sit down in their seats now and watch the ball game.

"It's been a fun ride so far. Getting the chance to do this with my team-mates and with the constant support from my family, it's been a great honour."

Judge drew level with Maris last week against the Toronto Blue Jays before playing five fruitless games, including two against the Rangers.

But he made no mistake this time as he led off the hitting, going clear of Maris with the third pitch faced from Jesus Tinoco.

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron's historic home run number 62," tweeted Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr. external-link

"It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered."

The record-breaking ball was claimed by a fan in the stands and has been valued at about $2m (£1.75m).

"I don't know where the ball's at, so we'll see what happens with that," said Judge.

"It would have been great to get it back but that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there and they've got every right to it."

Judge was a first-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2013 and made his MLB debut in 2016, hitting 52 home runs in his first full season.

In July he became the second-fastest player to reach 200 career home runs and he now has 219 from 727 games.